Summit County births for August 2021
- Weslie Roux Graybill was born Aug. 3 to Cody and Annie Graybill of Breckenridge.
- Kilian Andrew Campbell was born Aug. 4 to Daniel and Sara Campbell of Buena Vista.
- Paloma Abigail Sauceda Saenz was born Aug. 4 to Luis Enrique Sauceda Avila and Paloma Vanesa Saenz of Dillon.
- William Armstrong Winninger was born Aug. 5 to Alex Armstrong and Courtney Winninger of Breckenridge.
- Emilia Rose Gomez Baray was born Aug. 9 to Vanessa A. Baray Gomez and Christopher Gomez of Summit Cove.
- Angelo Luna Chavez was born Aug. 13 to Liliana C. and Ruben L. of Leadville.
- Eva Jay Thomas was born Aug. 13 to Kristie and Brandon Thomas of Silverthorne.
- Scott William Vasquez was born Aug. 17 to Mike and Austin Vasquez of Breckenridge.
- Giovannii Vega was born Aug. 17 to Mariah and Juan Pablo Vega of Red Cliff.
- Brynley Grace Thaemert was born Aug. 20 to Shannon and Kenny Thaemert of Breckenridge.
- August Christopher Rumrill was born Aug. 21 to Lindsay and Rob Rumrill of Silverthorne.
- Autry Dana Hennek was born Aug. 22 to Kait Bushman and James Hennek of Fairplay.
- Colman Padraig Healy was born Aug. 24 to Jimmy and Emily Healy of Grand Lake.
- Cecilia Ruth Salcido Dominguez was born Aug. 24 to Cecilia Dominguez and Ramiro Salcido of Silverthorne.
- Vivian Vance Sadows was born Aug. 28 to Paul John Sadows II and Maxine Rose Sadows of Leadville.
- Kaylea Finn Worrall was born Aug. 30 to Steve and Lauren Worrall of Breckenridge.
