Summit County births for December 2020
- Paula Ramones-Alcedo was born Dec. 3 to Miguel Ramones and Daniela Alcedo of Dillon.
- Andrew Mateo Romero Salmeron was born Dec. 7 to Marco Romero and Briseyda Salmeron Vargas of Frisco.
- Iris Joann Laferney was born Dec. 8 to Jessie and Bear Laferney of Dillon.
- Colin Legrand McKenzie was born Dec. 10 to Julie and Sean McKenzie of Dillon.
- Thalia Batten Kalantzis was born Dec. 11 to Kendall and Apostolos of Silverthorne.
- Eli William Chernofsky was born Dec. 12 to Jason and Jillian Chernofsky of Salida.
- Waylon Wayne Ward was born Dec. 18 to Siobhan and Jason Ward of Keystone.
- Noah Sage Crane was born Dec. 19 to Miles and Kelsey Crane of Buena Vista.
- Koen Beck Adamson was born Dec. 21 to Megan and James Adamson of Breckenridge.
- Israel Herman Rodriguez was born Dec. 23 to Ruby Ann Peralta of Pearsall, Texas.
- Lukas Joshua Blatnik was born Dec. 31 to Luboslava Sevcikova and Joshua Blatnik of Silverthorne.
