Summit County births for December 2021
- Charlie Travis Cummons was born Dec. 3 to James and Sandra Cummons of Breckenridge.
- Esme Gourgues was born Dec. 5 to Sarah and David Gourgues of Breckenridge.
- Owen Echevarria Richmond was born Dec. 9 to Lauren and Andy Richmond of Frisco.
- Maryn Marie Lovely was born Dec. 10 to Christian and Brandi Lovely of Twin Lakes.
- Ellie Demarest Hamlin was born Dec. 12 to Cate and Dan Hamlin of Breckenridge.
- Sebastian Jesus Munoz was born Dec. 14 to Cynthia Munoz of Summit Cove.
- Paisley Lauryn Brosze was born Dec. 28 to Cooper and Paulina Brosze of Kremmling.
- Mikayla Ortiz Giron was born Dec. 30 to Francisco and Sandra Ortiz Giron of Silverthorne.
- Silas Eugene Bennetts was born Dec. 31 to Corbin and Jerianna Bennetts of Buena Vista.
