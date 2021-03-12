Summit County births for February 2021
- Luke Michael Ridlon was born Feb. 6 to Michael and Melissa Ridlon of Buena Vista.
- Eduardo Gaitan Ciceri was born Feb. 6 to Hellen Dayana Ciceri Clavijo and Julian Andres Gaitan Monroy of Silverthorne.
- Yareyli Marianne Altamirano Hernandez was born Feb. 7 to Adelayda Hernandez and Manuel Altamirano Talavera of Silverthorne.
- Matheo Suaza Donato was born Feb. 8 to Mauricio Suaza Donato and Angela Fernanda Harmida Chavarro of Grand Lake.
- Nathan Brett Melendez was born Feb. 9 to Lexi Steele and Aron Melendez of Kremmling.
- Elliot Anna Nelson was born Feb. 11 to Ryan and Bailey Nelson of Silverthorne.
- Maclyn Rose Wood was born Feb. 14 to Daniel and Megan Wood of Breckenridge.
- Julian Adam Morton was born Feb. 17 to Magdalena Mizia of Frisco.
- Calvin Wilder Bernhard was born Feb. 18 to Kaitlyn and Andrew Bernhard of Silverthorne.
- John Weston Severe was born Feb. 22 to John and Rachel Severe of Silverthorne.
- Lucy Rose Latek was born Feb. 23 to Katie and David Latek of Keystone.
- Mackenzie Jo Cox and Riley Robbie Cox were born Feb. 25 to Brett and Sara Cox of Breckenridge.
- Brinley Andrews Himmelman was born Feb. 26 to Meredith and Jake Himmelman of Breckenridge.
- Lucky Francis Sacre was born Feb. 26 to Helen Earley and Jason Sacre of Breckenridge.
