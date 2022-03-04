Summit County births for February 2022
- June Morgan Williams was born Feb. 8 to Katie Miklovic Williams of Silverthorne.
- Jesper Joel Collins was born Feb. 9 to Ali and Kelton Collins of Breckenridge.
- Josephine May Gihorski was born Feb. 14 to Jason and Veronica Gihorski of Frisco.
- Eden Marie Crane was born Feb. 16 to Kelsey and Miles Crane of Buena Vista.
- Linda Cristel Aguirre Sanchez was born Feb. 16 to Ronik Aguirre Palma and Lilian Sanchez Rivera of Dillon.
- Madelyn Sloan Vargo was born Feb. 17 to Chris and Alicia Vargo of Breckenridge.
- Alexander William Stolz was born Feb. 19 to Neal and Hannah Stolz of Frisco.
- Ava Grace Cribari was born Feb. 22 to Sean and Devyn Cribari of Salida.
- Christian Mateo De Olarte Ceballos was born Feb. 23 to Melissa Lucero Ceballos Vargas of Breckenridge.
- Callie Renata Pelen Guzman was born Feb. 24 to Chris and Gilda Pelen of Summit Cove.
- Hadlee Vivian Herr was born Feb. 27 to Jill Seager and Ross Herr of Silverthorne.
