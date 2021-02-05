Summit County births for January 2020
- Ronin Clendenin Myers was born Jan. 2 to Amron and Evan Myers of Silverthorne.
- Mario Ivan Lopez Reyes was born Jan. 4 to Cynthia Reyes and Mario Lopez of Kremmling.
- Carolyn Bur Toll was born Jan. 8 to Devin and Anna Toll of Buena Vista.
- Rowan Jack Keuma was born Jan. 9 to Christina and Andrew Keuma of Leadville.
- Everly Mae Ellison was born Jan. 11 to Amber and Tyler Ellison of Buena Vista.
- McCoy Wade Knudsen was born Jan. 11 to April Dawn and Daniel Knudsen of Alma.
- Dax Charles Lewis was born Jan. 12 to Chip and Yarely Lewis of Silverthorne.
- Chet James Molleur was born Jan. 13 to Bailey and Brennan Molleur of Leadville.
- Parker Randall Walsh was born Jan. 15 to Kayli and Patrick Walsh of Keystone.
- Lucy Arabella Lahn was born Jan. 15 to Francesca and David Lahn of Dillon.
- Elric Allison was born Jan. 25 to Shandra and Alex Allison of Hot Sulphur Springs.
- Campbell Gray Van Iderstine was born Jan. 25 to Keith and Kathryn Van Iderstine of Breckenridge.
- Audrey Elizabeth Martensen was born Jan. 29 to Nicole Meier and Brennen Martensen of Hot Sulphur Springs.
- Cayden Michael-Alan Bullard was born Jan. 29 to John Bullard and Melissa Gladden of Leadville.
