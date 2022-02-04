Summit County births for January 2022
- Juniper Hope Lantz was born Jan. 1 to Nicole and Brandon Lantz of Silverthorne.
- Elijah Boone Hickman was born Jan. 7 to Ben and Holly Hickman of Dillon.
- Mia Fernanda Rodriquez Villarreal was born Jan. 11 to Fernanda Villarreal and Antonio Rodriguez of Leadville.
- Amber Skye Manning was born Jan. 10 to Ania and Tanner Manning of Castle Rock.
- Levi Madison Wanger was born Jan. 13 to John and Brittany Wanger of Alma.
- Elliotte Sutton and Evan Sloane Thinger were born Jan. 13 to Michael and Monica Thinger of Breckenridge.
- Julieta Adame was born Jan. 17 to Efrain Adame and Nereyda Blanco of Dillon.
- Grayson Paul Wagner was born Jan. 18 to Trevor and Nicole Wagner of Silverthorne.
- Meara Opal Brady was born Jan. 19 to Debra Blandon and Phillip Brady of Leadville.
- James Robert Craig was born Jan. 21 to John and Chloe Craig of Silverthorne.
- Lily Astrid Granger was born Jan. 21 to John and Lauren Granger of Frisco.
- Ebba Eider Venti was born Jan. 24 to Anna Bengtson and Brian Venti of Silverthorne.
- Karla Alessandra Regalado Cantu was born Jan. 25 to Wendy Susana Cantu Lopez and Carlos Alfredo Regalado Martinez of Silverthorne.
