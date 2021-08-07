Summit County births for July 2021
- DeAndre Lyons was born July 2 to Hilton Lyons and Lession Jordan of Fairplay.
- Jaxon George Wood was born July 4 to Crystal and Dyland Wood of Hot Sulphur Springs
- Violet Anne Solverson was born July 7 to Ole and Emily Solverson of Dillon.
- Justice Ordean Tweden was born July 9 to David and Jacqueline Tweden of Buena Vista.
- Forest Tobin Kaufman was born July 9 to Matt and Lisa Kaufman of Silverthorne.
- Ellary Kairi Miranda was born July 13 to Michael Miranda and Zabrina Scott of Colorado Springs.
- Mia Marisol Ramos was born July 23 to Jose Ramos and Jovana Arias of Kremmling.
- Landon Klima was born July 25 to Jered and Jessa Klima of Frisco.
- Jasher Vance was born July 29 to Aspen Vance of Walden.
- Charlie Joy Boyd was born July 30 to Misty McMillian and Casey Boyd of Dillon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.