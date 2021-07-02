Summit County births for June 2021
- Henry Paul Corbin was born June 4 to Hannah and Trevor Corbin of Hot Sulphur Springs.
- Miles Oliver Simley was born June 5 to Ashley and Kevin Simley of Dillon.
- Cheyton James Zeiset was born June 8 to Elisa and Matt Zeiset of Breckenridge.
- Lorelei Vivian Berghammer was born June 8 to Heidi and Robb Berghammer of Silverthorne.
- Arlette Guadalope Lopez Lopez was born June 9 to Macrina Lopez Gonzalez and Marcos Lopez Bautista of Breckenridge.
- Cora TacoChalupa Miller was born June 12 to Rachel Girard and Travis Miller of Buena Vista.
- Natalia Gamboa Arredondo was born June 14 to Paloma Arredondo and Erick Gamboa of Dillon.
- Hansel Jesus Valles Calero was born June 17 to Walkiria Calero Hernandez and Jose De Jesus Valles Garcia of Dillon.
- Camila Luna Hultin was born June 22 to Genesis and Andrew Hultin of Leadville.
- Bristol Robin Buckhouse was born June 24 to Bobbie and Johnathon Buckhouse of Silverthorne.
- Luca Sebastian was born June 24 to Blanca and Fernando of Dillon.
- Remi Paloma Wilkinson was born June 25 to Sarah and Teddy Wilkinson of Breckenridge.
- Roland Cataldo Carlson was born June 27 to Uriell and Jeff Carlson of Breckenridge.
- Aitana Naomi Diaz Penafiel was born June 28 to Emilie Penafiel and Juvenal Diaz of Fairplay.
- Charlee Quinn Thiel was born June 29 to Blayne McNally and Ryan Thiel of Silverthorne.
- Ibrahim Emir Meza Hernandez was born June 30 to Karina Hernandez and Juan Meza Aguilar of Leadville.
