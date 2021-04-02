Summit County births for March 2021
- Olivia Darling Goldman was born March 2 to Steve and Julia Goldman of Blue River.
- Jaylah Yuridia Hernandez-Rodriguez was born March 2 to Alexandra and Francisco of Silverthorne.
- Raiden William Farber was born March 3 to Zeke and Jessica Farber of Twin Lakes.
- Ryan Andrei Reynoso was born March 4 to Bernie and Giselle Reynoso of Dillon.
- Winter Claire Roy was born March 5 to Gabriela Valdez and Subhanker Roy of Dillon.
- Ryder Sloane Lyman was born March 5 to Michelle Lyman and Thad Eldredge of Breckenridge.
- Sullivan Moore was born March 6 to Zach and Trisha Moore of Summit Cove.
- Asher John Krebs was born March 10 to Matt Krebs and Taylor Houston of Granby.
- Ciaha Naomi Renee Gilman was born March 13 to Cheyenne and Christopher Gilman of Leadville.
- Leland Carter Defield was born March 14 to Trevor and Erika Defield of Leadville.
- Sunni Teal Rea Ledford was born March 15 to Brittica and Zack Ledford of Kremmling.
- Rosemary Martha Skowtra was born March 15 to Carolyn and Louis Skowtra of Dillon.
- Layla Rose Behm was born March 24 to Jessica Smith and Randy Behn of Leadville.
- David Leon Ryks was born March 26 to Claudia and Joshua Ryks of Dillon.
- Mandolin Grace Duke was born March 27 to Sean and Colleen of Georgetown.
- Dalary Ruiz Moreno was born March 28 to Milvia Moreno of Summit Cove.
- Rip Wilder Worl was born March 29 to Mike and Makenzi Worl of Silverthorne.
- Oaklee Renee Acord was born March 31 to Zach and Mabon Acord of Granby.
