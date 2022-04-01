Summit County births for March 2022
- Cora Jo Kruse was born March 1 to Nicole and Cole Kruse of Fairplay.
- Layla Daniela Estrada Estrada was born March 1 to Aranely Estrada and Christian Estrada of Dillon Valley.
- Mary Ryan Harlan was born March 3 to Connie and John Harlan of Buena Vista.
- Everly Anne LeBlanc was born March 4 to Joe and Jennah LeBlanc of Leadville.
- Nova Rae Ortiz was born March 4 to Lauren Thomas and Josh Ortiz of Fairplay.
- Viktoria Rose Armstrong was born March 6 to Angela and Justin Armstrong of Heeney.
- Renata Gurrola Pizana was born March 8 to Nereyda Lopez and Giovanni Gurrola Pizana of Leadville.
- David A. Nanez was born March 9 to Stephany Chalarca and Ismael Nanez of Breckenridge.
- Jude Eirwen L. Duterte was born March 10 to Ma. Mitzi Ann L. Duterte of Breckenridge.
- Sergio Alejandro Cuen Palacios was born March 14 to Yuliana Palacios and Ulises Cuen of Fraser.
- Ryelle Everlynn Priester was born March 15 to Cory and Cayla Priester of Hartsel.
- Manuel Antonio Cano Alvarado was born March 18 to Raquel Cano Ortiz and Ana Alvarado Ventura of Dillon.
- Natalya Jo McIntyre was born March 23 to Joe and Lenka McIntyre of Keystone.
- Brooks Frederick Niggeler was born March 24 to Charle and Brittany Niggeler of Silverthrone.
- John Preston Parke IV was born March 29 to Julia and John Parke of Breckenridge.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.