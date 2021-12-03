Summit County births for November 2021
- Camila Gonzalez was born Nov. 7 to Wendy and Saul of Leadville.
- Shepherd Pasic was born Nov. 8 to Trenton and Katie Pasic of Breckenridge.
- Walker Pachelli was born Nov. 12 to Ashley and James Pachelli of Alma.
- Avonlea Lux Oharah was born Nov. 15 to Tanner and Greer Oharah of Buena Vista.
- Ester James Critz was born Nov. 16 to Ian and Molly Critz of Leadville.
- Bjorn Eriksen Husby was born Nov. 19 to Erik Husby and Despina Sachkarska of Kremmling.
- Clay Paul Dunekacke was born Nov. 19 to Ty and Natasha Dunekacke of Buena Vista.
- Galina Lynn Kathleen Breinling was born Nov. 22 to Dustin and Heather Breinling of Kremmling.
- McKenna Marie Smith was born Nov. 22 to Kathryn Jane Marrone and Kevin Bradley Smith of Frisco.
- Briggs Edward Fletcher was born Nov. 24 to David and Taylor Fletcher of Silverthorne.
- Mason James Thorpe was born Nov. 28 to Jackie Koetteritz and Garrett Thorpe of Alma.
- Anthony Joseph Pestello III was born Nov. 29 to AJ and Kelsey Pestello of Silverthorne.
- David John Skelly III was born Nov. 29 to Vanesa and David Skelly of Dillon.
- Quinn Audrey Hilton was born Nov. 30 to Bryan Hilton and Corry Marcincin of Frisco.
