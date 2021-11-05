Summit County births for October 2021
- Aliz Yahania Herrera Herrera was born Oct. 1 to Jose Anibal Herrera Mendez of Silverthorne.
- Yareli Elizabeth Ramirez Perez was born Oct. 2 to Maria G. Perez and Victor A. Ramirez of Leadville.
- Amani Jay Wroten was born Oct. 3 to Anitta and Caleb Wroten of Buena Vista.
- Maria Katalina Ortiz was born Oct. 4 to Lisette and Joel Ortiz of Kremmling.
- Emma Lucia Mez Cabral was born Oct. 8 to Leslie Cabral Rosales of Leadville.
- Espen Hewitt Tomlin was born Oct. 15 to Hewitt and Sarah Tomlin of Breckenridge.
- Adam Morales Ruiz was born Oct. 21 to Karla Ruiz and Adan Morales of Fairplay.
- Carlos Zair Izan Santana Cayetano was born Oct. 24 to Estefani Cayetano of Keystone.
- Mason Owen Ohri-Chamberlain was born Oct. 27 to Michael and Heather Ohri-Chamberlain of Kremmling.
- Roric William Fiedler was born Oct. 28 to Ashton Kent and Dave Fiedler of Montezuma.
- Mallory Grand McWilliams was born Oct. 28 to Linsey and Andrew McWilliams of Dillon.
- Rosealyn Sage Adamavich was born Oct. 30 to Ben and Desiree Adamavich of Buena Vista.
