Summit County births for September 2021
- Dean Louis Waker Dardi was born Sept. 1 to Danielle and Michael Dardi of Breckenridge.
- Phoebe Louise Creasy was born Sept. 3 to Elizabeth and Jonah Creasy of Buena Vista.
- Heidi Renee Creasy was born Sept. 3 to Elizabeth and Jonah Creasy of Buena Vista.
- Dahlia Jan McGuire was born Sept. 4 to Scott and Molly McGuire of Dillon.
- Aria Nicole Pena Paez was born Sept. 6 to Zayra and Hervey Pena of Dillon.
- Madilyn Elena Miller was born Sept. 7 to Paul and Juliana Miller of Buena Vista.
- Easton Hayes Vander Maazen was born Sept. 7 to Mark and Teala Vander Maazen of Breckenridge.
- Bode Levi Mace-Gould was born Sept. 8 to Bria Gould and Cody Mace of Granby.
- Rozlyn Maxine Brady was born Sept. 9 to Alexis and Matt Brady of Breckenridge.
- Anika Louise Oredson was born Sept. 10 to Megan and Zach Oredson of Breckenridge.
- Teagan Minnie LaRochelle was born Sept. 14 to Brad and Nikki LaRochelle of Breckenridge.
- Ivy James Walton was born Sept. 17 to Daniel and Kristi Walton of Breckenridge.
- Jagger June Cornelsen was born Sept. 17 to Will and Kandace Cornelsen of Dillon.
- Avery Shilaikis was born Sept. 17 to Chelsey Shilaikis of Keystone.
- Cecilia Anne Tietjen was born Sept. 23 to Justin and Abbi Tietjen of Copper.
- Jasper Mac Juskowiak was born Sept. 25 to Chris and Carrie Juskowiak of Breckenridge.
- River Rose Rodosh was born Sept. 26 to Abigail and Martin Rodosh of Leadville.
