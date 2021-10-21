Summit County broker Dana Cottrell emphasizes community’s strong real estate market in Colorado Association of Realtors report

Dana Cottrell is a real estate broker for Summit Resort Group and past president of Summit Realtors.

Throughout the past year and a half, Summit County’s booming real estate market has made numerous headlines. According to a recent market and trends analysis report from the Colorado Association of Realtors, the market still remains alive and well with no signs of slowing down.

Dana Cottrell, former board president of Summit Realtors and a broker with Summit Resort Group, contributed to the report and is quoted as saying the fall season is usually a slower time of year as buyers are heading back to their primary residences to get their kids ready for the school year. But this year, September remained busy with sales up about 16% compared with the same month in 2020, Cottrell said in the report. She’s also quoted saying that the number of days a property is on the market is down by 63%, meaning homes are selling faster.

In the report, Cottrell said brokers like herself are following the short-term rental conversations that are being held at the town of Breckenridge and Summit County governments, especially as they apply to the local real estate market.