Summit County Cares calls for donations to meet $75,000 goal

Summit County Cares, the county's largest emergency assistance fund, is making an urgent call for donations as its holiday fundraiser is currently well short of its goal of raising $75,000 by December 31. The fundraiser has brought in $30,000 so far. The fund provides crisis funds to families who need help with rent, heating, medical costs, and other urgent needs. In a press release, Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) executive director Tamara emphasized the importance of having a healthy fund for 2018. "The more money we raise, the more people we can help," she said. "People are working on tighter budgets than ever before and the need for this emergency assistance fund has never been greater.".

Anita Overmeyer, development director at FIRC, said that this is the 10th year for the fundraiser and it is critical that it gets close to its goal. "If we don't hit at least the $50,000 mark, it will be detrimental to a lot of people facing crisis in the next year," she said. "We just won't have the funds to help them."

Overmeyer added that 100 percent of the fund goes to help families in need, and none of it goes to overhead or administration. She said the fund helped over 400 people with crisis funding last year and anticipates the number to rise as the county grows along with the cost of living.

If you wish to donate to Summit County Cares, you may do so through the Summit County Foundation People at http://www.SummitFoundation.org, or mail checks made out to Summit County Cares to The Summit Foundation, P.O. Box 4000, Breckenridge, CO 80424. All donations are tax deductible.