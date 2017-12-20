Summit County Cares works to raise $20,000 Dec. 20–21

The high cost of living makes Summit County a difficult place to raise a family, and the significant increase in rental rates combined with the lack of housing options is making it even harder. Many families live paycheck to paycheck, with 40-70 percent of their income going towards housing costs (as a comparison, the national average is under 30 percent), leaving little for savings or covering other basic needs. Winter jobs are off to a slow start, which is making tight budgets even harder. When hours are cut, a relationship turns abusive or a medical emergency arises combined with the highest housing rates the county has ever seen, it becomes almost impossible for our neighbors to afford the basic needs.

This is why the Summit County Cares holiday fundraiser needs to raise $75,000 by December 31 for Summit County's largest emergency assistance fund. As part of the campaign, volunteers will be outside the Dillon and Breckenridge City Market locations collecting donations for the Summit County Cares holiday fundraiser with the goal of raising $20K in a 2 Days on Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21. Thanks to Ivan Stanley Fine Home Builders for providing $2,500 to help reach the goal. People can also donate online at to the Summit County Cares fund at SummitFoundation.org. The campaign is also supported by thousands of dollars in free advertising by the local media. One-hundred percent of the money raised for Summit County Cares is used to help locals who are facing eviction, disconnection of heat or in need of medical care.

Organizers are hoping the $20K in a Day event helps the fundraiser come closer to the goal. The fund benefits the clients of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC), Summit Community Care Clinic, Advocates for Victims of Assault and Social Services facing eviction, disconnection of heat or in need of a medical procedure or treatment. $56,000 was raised in the 2016 campaign and was able to help over 400 local families and individuals. Seventy percent of the people helped last year with Summit County Cares were facing homelessness. Unlike other years, more funding was necessary to keep families in their homes. For more information contact Anita Overmyer at 970-455-0223 or anitao@summitfirc.org