Summit County case numbers continue to drop

Syringes filled with the Modern COVID-19 vaccine wait to be used during a drive-thru clinic at the Summit Stage bus depot in Frisco on March 19.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Summit County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage — the lowest number of new cases since the week of Sept. 6, when three new cases were reported.

The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,700. Two new hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, making the total 138 since March 5, 2020.

According to the state’s dashboard , the county was reporting 48.4 new cases per 100,000 residents as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is down 16.2 cases per 100,000 residents from last week.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — is 2.1%, which is down 1.6 percentage points from last week.

The county’s hospitalizations are down slightly with 14 days of declining or stable hospitalizations compared with 12 days of decline last week. Despite two new hospitalizations reported by the county in the past week, the state figure often lags behind county reporting. No new hospitalizations were reported the previous week.

Summit County, which is in level green on the localized dial, will not move to a more restrictive level unless hospitalizations surge.

Vaccines

According to the county’s webpage , 73.7% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 61.4% being fully vaccinated.

Those percentages dropped slightly from last week due to the expansion of vaccine eligibility after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15.

The county is no longer asking individuals to preregister at CoMassVax.org to be vaccinated. While individuals are still able to preregister and get an appointment, neighborhood pods are open to walk-ins, as well. A complete list of upcoming vaccination events can be found on the county’s coronavirus webpage at SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine .

Outbreaks

The Summit County Public Health Department reported no new outbreaks over the past week.

School quarantines

Summit School District reported three quarantines over the week at the following schools:

A quarantine Monday, May 10, at Summit High School because of symptoms of the virus

A quarantine Wednesday, May 12, at Summit High School because of a positive case

A quarantine Friday, May 14, at Frisco Elementary. The school district did not specify whether the quarantine was related to a positive case or symptoms of the virus