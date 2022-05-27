Summit County children can now get a third booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Summit County’s COVID-19 seven-day incidence rate dropped slightly compared to last week. According to the county’s website , its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 135 cases per 100,000 people.

From Tuesday, May 17, to Tuesday, May 24, the county totaled 49 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was among those in the 40-49 (31 cases) and 60-69 (28 cases) age groups. A total of 32 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There has been one recorded death due to COVID-19 since last week, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website .

The website says there have been 14 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County, all of which have been deaths due to COVID-19. Last week, the state’s dashboard said there were 13 cases due to the virus.

Vaccines

On May 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a third booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11. These kids can take the dose five months after they had their primary series of the vaccine. This announcement came shortly after the organization decided to recommend a third booster dose for this younger population.

Currently, City Market in Dillon, Walmart, and CVS at Target are offering pediatric Pfizer doses. Summit Community Care Clinic, CHPG High Country Healthcare Frisco and Ebert Family Clinic are offering pediatric Pfizer to patients by appointment only. For more information on where to get a vaccine, visit SummitCountyCO.gov/vaccine .

About 99% of the county’s resident population ages 5 and up has received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 86% of the same population has received their original vaccine series, meaning one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two doses of Moderna or two doses of Pfizer.

About 43% of residents ages 12 and up have received at least one booster dose, and about 18% of residents ages 50 and up have received two booster doses.