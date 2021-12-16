Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence elected to Colorado Counties board

Elisabeth Lawrence serves as a Summit County Commissioner and will now serve on the board for Colorado Counties.

Elisabeth Lawrence/Courtesy photo

Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue isn’t the only one earning recognition from Colorado Counties: Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence was recently elected to its board.

Lawrence’s previous roles with the organization include serving as the vice president of Colorado Counties’ Mountain District and vice chair of Colorado Counties’ tourism, resorts and economic development steering committee, according to a news release from the county .

Colorado Counties is a nonprofit membership association whose purpose is to offer assistance to county commissioners, mayors and council members as well as to encourage counties to work together on common issues. The organization is governed by a board of directors consisting of eight commissioners from across the state. Each district within the organization elects a representative to serve on the board.

For more information about Lawrence’s new position, visit SummitCountyCo.gov .