Summit County commissioner town hall to focus on business resources during pandemic
The Summit County commissioner town hall Friday, Jan. 29, will focus on business resources in the community.
The town halls, which started two weeks ago, are a way for the Summit Board of County Commissioners to hear from the public about what’s on their minds. Each Friday, one commissioner will join the town hall with guests from around the community to discuss different aspects of life in Summit County.
This Friday’s town hall will be at 2 p.m. Participants can find the link to join by visiting Facebook.com/summitcountyco and clicking on events. The town hall will also be broadcast live via Facebook at 2 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.