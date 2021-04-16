Summit County commissioners make proclamation to show support for local immigrant community

Mountain Dreamers is a community-based organization in the Rocky Mountains that educates and empowers people to stand up for immigrants’ rights.

Photo from Mountain Dreamers

At its meeting Tuesday, April 13, the Summit Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution to show “vigorous support for Summit County’s diverse immigrant residents.”

The resolution included support for the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 , which was introduced by President Joe Biden during his first day in office. The act would create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented individuals, among other things.

Peter Bakken, executive director of Mountain Dreamers, said the move was a win for the local Hispanic and Spanish-speaking community.

“We asked the county commissioners if they’d be willing to go on record and speak up in support of the immigrant community … very deliberately in support of a path of legal status in citizenship for members of our immigrant community who have been working so hard here for a number of years and really are the foundation of our workforce of our tourist economy,” Bakken said.

During the meeting, Karen McCarthy, advisory board member of Mountain Dreamers, said she was appreciative of the board for passing such a measure.

“Mountain Dreamers and I, we fight every day to keep families together in our communities,” McCarthy said. “I want to live in a place that is diverse and welcoming, and we really appreciate the support.”

Bakken said he estimates 30% of the county’s workforce are Spanish-speaking residents. As of July 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated Summit County’s Hispanic and Latino population at 14.6%.