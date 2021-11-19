Summit County Community and Senior Center to host Alzheimer’s and dementia webinar

The Alzheimer’s Association and the Summit County Community and Senior Center are partnering to host a virtual webinar titled “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.”

The webinar is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The event will teach attendees about Alzheimer’s and the difference between it and dementia. It’ll also dive into the stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and review some of the resources of the association.

To RSVP for the event, call Jenniffer Gonzalez, care navigation coordinator for the center, by calling 970-668-2943 or emailing jenniffer.gonzalez@summitcountyco.gov .