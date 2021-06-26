Summit County consolidates testing sites as COVID-19 incidence rate remains low

Summit County announced Friday, June 25, that it was consolidating its COVID-19 testing sites due to the county’s low incidence rate.

As of Saturday, June 26, the testing site run by Vail Health at the Speakeasy Movie Theater in Breckenridge is closed.

There are still three testing sites available in the county, including at the Mako Medical community testing site in Silverthorne, the Summit County Medical Office Building in Frisco and the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco.

On Thursday, July 1, the Mako Medical testing site will move locations from the auxiliary lot across from the Silverthorne Recreation Center to the lot at 465 Brian Ave., according to the release . On August 1, The testing site will again move to the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco.

Community members can still get tested at the clinic in the Summit County Medical Office Building, which is run by the Summit Community Care Clinic. The clinic is held on the first floor in Suite 100. According to the release, patients must establish care with the care clinic or already be a care clinic patient before getting tested.

According to Summit County’s website , the county’s incidence rate is 20.41 per 100,000 residents for the last 28 days. About 74.6% of the county’s population is vaccinated and 82.9% of the population has received at least one dose.

For more information about testing, visit summitcountyco.gov/testing .