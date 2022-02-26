Summit County Democratic caucus and assembly to be held March 5

The Summit County Democratic caucus and assembly will be held Saturday, March 5, when Democratic candidates will be designated for the June 28 primary ballot.

The event’s registration will begin at 1 p.m. and the caucus begins at 2 p.m. at Summit High School. Those interested in being a voting member must have been affiliated with the county’s Democratic party 22 days prior to the event.

During the event, voting members will be authorized as delegates, which go on to the assembly. Candidates receiving 30% of the votes from delegates will qualify for the June 28 Democratic primary ballot. The following individuals plan to use the assembly process to get on the primary ballot:

Jaime FitzSimons, incumbent sheriff

Elisabeth Lawrence, incumbent commissioner for District 1

Stacey Nell, running for clerk and recorder

Richard Ferris, running for surveyor

Frank Celico, incumbent assessor

Lisa Eurich, running for assessor

Ryne Scholl, incumbent treasurer

Kathy Neel, current Summit County clerk and recorder running for treasurer

Regan Wood, incumbent coroner

Amber Flenniken, current deputy coroner running for coroner

Community members will have the chance to network with delegates, be nominated by an influential member of the community and make a speech.

During the event, 28 delegates will also be assigned to go on to the state assembly. They will be chosen based on the number of votes received on a paper ballot. These delegates will help choose between the two U.S. Senate candidates, Michael Bennet and Karen Breslin. Both are seeking the Democratic seat during the assembly April 9.

These 28 delegates will also be sent to the three other assemblies:

The virtual U.S. Congress assembly from 6-8 p.m. April 5, when incumbent Rep. Joe Neguse seeks the Democratic seat

The virtual state House District 13 assembly from 6-8 p.m April 7, when incumbent Julie McCluskie seeks the Democratic seat

The virtual state Senate District 8 assembly from 6-8 p.m. April 7, when Dylan Roberts seeks the Democratic seat

Those seeking to get on the primary ballot by petitioning should know that the number of required signatures of registered Democrats varies based on the office being sought. The last day to submit a petition is March 15.

If a candidate uses the assembly process and fails to obtain 30% of the vote, they can revert to the petition process if they receive at least 10% of the vote of the delegates at the assembly.