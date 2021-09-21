Summit County Education Association recommends 4 school board candidates

The Summit County Education Association’s 2021 election committee has selected four candidates to support for school board.

Those candidates are Chris Guarino, Kate Hudnut, Johanna Kugler and Lisa Webster. Hudnut, Kugler and Webster are the three incumbents.

Hudnut currently serves as the board president and was elected in 2017 in an unopposed race. She is running for re-election for a two-year-term. Kugler and Webster were both appointed to fill vacated seats and are running alongside Guarino for four-year terms.

The association represents more than 85% of the educators within Summit School District.