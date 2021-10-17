Summit County election forum Monday

The Summit County election forum will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, in Breckenridge.

The forum will feature a Q&A with Summit School District Board of Education candidates as well as a discussion about Issue 6A, a Summit Fire & EMS tax increase, and Measure 6B, a 20-year extension of the Summit Combined Housing Authority tax.

The nonpartisan forum is sponsored by the Summit Daily News and Education Foundation of the Summit.

Those who are interested in the forum can attend in person in Breckenridge or virtually online. Register for free tickets at SummitDaily.com/election. The location and Zoom link will be emailed to those who register for tickets. Donations are welcome and will benefit the Summit Daily newsroom.