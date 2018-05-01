Summit County emergency services to conduct active shooter training exercises in Breckenridge

Summit County fire departments, Summit County Ambulance Service, and Summit County law enforcement agencies will be participating in an active shooter training exercise for the rescue task force from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, May 16 and May 30 at Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center in Breckenridge.

This training will be scenario based and may look and sound like the real thing. Members of the public should be alert to the presence of emergency vehicles and personnel but can be assured that the activity is merely training. For more information, contact David Rial, High Country Training Center Training Captain at (970) 668-4737