Summit County emergency services to conduct active shooter training exercises in Breckenridge
May 1, 2018
Summit County fire departments, Summit County Ambulance Service, and Summit County law enforcement agencies will be participating in an active shooter training exercise for the rescue task force from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, May 16 and May 30 at Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center in Breckenridge.
This training will be scenario based and may look and sound like the real thing. Members of the public should be alert to the presence of emergency vehicles and personnel but can be assured that the activity is merely training. For more information, contact David Rial, High Country Training Center Training Captain at (970) 668-4737
Trending In: Local
- Distracted driving tickets in Colorado are extremely rare as enforcement proves difficult
- Frisco bike path and road closures expected in coming week for paving and milling work
- Dillon Valley Elementary School hosts groundbreaking for cafeteria addition on May 1
- Summit State of the River meeting to feature keynote address from state climatologist
- Breckenridge to start charging for parking at South Gondola Lot this summer
Trending Sitewide
- Millions are at stake in short-term rental debate, company says
- Olympic connection: Behind the scenes of Silverthorne’s Olympic celebration, Team USA’s trip to White House
- Mountain Town News: Plenty of jane dumped at the airport security gates (column)
- Frisco featured in Vice Media’s marijuana-focused video web series
- High Country Crime: Thieves steal painkillers in Vail pharmacy smash-and-grab