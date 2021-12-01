Summit County encourages restaurants, bars and large events to implement a vaccine requirement

Summit County updated its public health order as COVID-19 case rates remain high in the community and across the state.

According to a news release , the new order “strongly encourages local businesses to take additional COVID mitigation measures through Jan. 3 due to concern for hospital occupancy levels statewide and newly implemented crisis standards of care.”

The county strongly encourages event venues hosting public indoor events of 500 people or more to require attendees be fully vaccinated to be admitted. This recommendation does not apply to places of worship.

Restaurants and bars, as well as county government facilities, are also strongly encouraged to require all individuals 12 and older to be fully vaccinated to be admitted.

Other high-risk settings in residential and congregate facilities, such as jails and homeless shelters, are strongly encouraged to implement a vaccine mandate. For all other workers, it is strongly encouraged to require disclosure of vaccine status and serial testing for unvaccinated employees.

The public health order continues to require that children ages 2-11 wear masks in indoor group settings such as schools, child care centers and camps.

These recommendations are in place through Jan. 3.

For more information about the order, the county is hosting a virtual town hall at noon Friday, Dec. 3. The town hall will review some of these measures and more that businesses can follow during the next month. The town hall will be broadcast on the county’s Facebook page . For more information about the county’s public health order, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/1326/public-health-orders .