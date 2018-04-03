Summit County expert to host three Medicare seminars this month

Seniors looking for guidance on how to navigate Medicare benefits or have questions about issues such as rising supplement premiums are encouraged to attend a seminar conducted by Summit resident Kate Neuschaefer, who has consulted seniors across the state on Medicare issues for the past decade.

Neuschaefer will also help seniors aging into Medicare with a good introduction on how to navigate the process, including the basics of choosing the right Medicare plan and how to receive benefits. The seminars will also provide information seniors can take home and use for reference when enrolling for a Medicare plan. Neuschaefer has also partnered with an A+ rated Medicare supplement company with competitive pricing, including a benefit for policy holders for up to 65 percent off the purchase of hearing aids which are not normally covered by Medicare for normal hearing problems.

The seminars will take place at the following locations and dates:

April 4 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Father Dyer Church, 310 Wellington Road in Breckenridge.

April 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Dillon Community Church, 371 La Bonte Street in Dillon.

April 18 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Natural Grocers, 970 N. 10 Mile Drive in Frisco.