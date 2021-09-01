Summit County extends public health order through September

Students wear their masks as they return to Silverthorne Elementary for the first day of school Aug. 27, 2020.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

Summit County has extended its local public health order through Sept. 30.

The order remains the same as the one previously put in place, according to a news release . Masks continue to be required only for children ages 2-11, who are still ineligible for a vaccine. Masks are to be worn in indoor group settings such as child care centers, camps and schools.

Summit County’s daily average incidence rate for the past seven days is 222 cases per 100,000 people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, the county is considered to have a high transmission rate. About 80% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated and about 90% is vaccinated with one dose.

For more information on the county’s current public health order, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/covid .