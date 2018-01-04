Summit county families urged to enroll for health insurance by Jan. 12 deadline, CHP+ extended to February

The Family and Intercultural Resource Center is advising Summit residents to be aware of several key dates for health insurance enrollment and extension to a key health insurance program.

Health care insurance enrollment will continue in Colorado until Jan. 12, after which time those not enrolled with a health insurance plan will face a tax penalty. Misconceptions about the deadline emerged after the national insurance enrollment deadline passed on Dec. 15, but Colorado has its own insurance marketplace and has extended its own deadline.

Additionally, the Colorado legislature has extended Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+) funding to the end of February. The program, which offers low-cost insurance to children and pregnant women who do not qualify for Medicaid, was in danger of losing funding by the end of January. FIRC advised that families that benefit from CHP+ continue to use the program as usual, such as seeing the doctor and refilling prescriptions.

FIRC will hold several open enrollment events this month to help families enroll in health plans and find ways to receive insurance discounts:

Monday, Jan. 8, in the FIRC Office in Breckenridge at 1760 Airport Road from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11 in the FIRC Office in Silverthorne at 251 W. 4th Street from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Anita Overmeyer, FIRC's development director, described what families should expect when they arrive at the event.

"They will be paired up with a health navigator who will help them with enrollment. They should bring in information about their income and will be asked questions about their family and their needs to see if they qualify for any discounts. They will actually be enrolled at the event, and the whole process should take about an hour to an hour and a half."

For more information about the enrollment events, families may go to FIRC's website atSummitFIRC.org or call FIRC directly at 970-262-3888.