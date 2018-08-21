Summit County fire danger downgraded to ‘low’ amid cooling temps and rain

Monsoon season seems to have finally arrived in Summit, and the county's fire danger is dropping along with the rain. Fire danger has been lowered to "Low" Tuesday from "Very High" just a few weeks ago. The move was made as the fuel moisture index in the area keeps rising, making it harder for fires to start and sustain themselves in the forest.

Summit's county commissioners are also said to be considering lifting Stage 1 fire restrictions this week. If Stage 1 restrictions are lifted, campers will once again be allowed to build campfires, as long as they are safely tended to and extinguished.

However, Summit Fire & EMS spokesman Steve Lipsher cautioned residents that the county is not yet clear of fire danger for the year. Lipsher said that a second wildfire season may still come about as fall sets in, with foliage drying out over autumn and turning into more fire fuel.