Summit County firefighters hit the streets for Fill the Boot charity campaign

Summit County firefighters are joining 100,000 of their brothers across the country in raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in the annual firefighters' Fill the Boot charity campaign. For 60 years, firefighters with the International Association of Firefighers union have hit the streets with boots in hand to ask passers-by for donations to MDA to help fund research for cures to neuromuscular diseases like ALS, as well as help support families affected by muscular dystrophy.

Firefighters from Red, White and Blue Fire District and Summit Fire & EMS will be participating in the event as members of IAFF Local 4325. Catch them at busy intersections in Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne and Dillon as they raise money through the weekend.

RWB firefighters will also be collecting donations at City Market through Monday Sept. 3. Donations can also be dropped off at RWB Station 6, 316 N. Main St. in downtown Breckenridge.