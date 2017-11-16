Summit County first responders honored at banquet
November 16, 2017
The Summit County Elks Lodge and Explorer Post 187 hosted a banquet on Saturday, November 11, 2017, to recognize nine first responders for their service and commitment to the Summit County community.
More than 100 first responders and their families attended, including Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue chief Jeff Berino and other local officials.
Members of the Explorers Program, a group sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America that arranges mentorships between law enforcement officers and local students, presented awards recognizing local first responders.
The students presented plaques to Sheriff's deputy Wanda Wilkerson and Breckenridge Police sergeant Patrick Finley for their work with the youth of Summit County and their commitment to the Explorer program.
Sheriff's deputy Cory Palmerton, technician SJ Hamit, sergeant Sylvia Simms and technician Brian Metzger received awards for outstanding service to citizens in distress. Acting jail commander Cynthia Gilbert was recognized for leadership.
The Sheriff's Office public information officer, Erin Opsahl, accepted a plaque on behalf of her husband, deputy Nathan Opsahl, recognizing him for outstanding judgment that prevented a dangerous or deadly outcome last July.
Breckenridge Officer Jennifer Laureano was not able to attend the banquet, but will be presented a plaque for her exceptional work as the Crisis Intervention Team Coach and her help in building the new Treetop Child Advocacy Center.
