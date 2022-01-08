Summit County government seeks candidates for 5 planning commissions, Board of Adjustment

Community members wishing to provide more input on Summit County government’s development might be interested in serving on one of its five planning commissions or the Board of Adjustment. Candidates are currently being sought for each and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

The county wants to fill at least one vacant seat on its four basin planning commissions — Lower Blue, Snake River, Ten Mile and Upper Blue — as well as its countywide planning commission, according to a news release from the county .

For the four basin planning commissions, the release said that individuals will have “review, approval and recommendation authority for various types of developments in the unincorporated areas of Summit County.” For the countywide planning commission, individuals “review proposed amendments to the Summit County land use and development code and make recommendations on countywide policies related to land use, growth, environmental protection, open space, housing and economic development.”

According to the release, individuals serving on the Summit County Board of Adjustment will “interpret development codes and consider variance requests when a property owner or developer can’t meet zoning regulations and has applied for relief.”

Each of the boards meet one evening per month.

Applicants may fill out an online application or submit a letter of interest via email to the Summit County Planning Department. For more information about each of the commissions, the board and to apply, visit SummitCountyCo.gov.