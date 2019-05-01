Summit County housing survey ends May 3, county needs public input

The Dillon Ridge Apartments, a workforce housing development, on August, 2018 in Dillon. The county is conducting a housing survey which will end May 3.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

The Summit Combined Housing Authority in partnership with Summit County, the towns of Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco, and Silverthorne, are seeking input for the 2019 Summit County Housing Needs Study. SCHA is conducting this study to understand the housing needs of Summit County residents and workers, prepare for future growth and redevelopment, and guide community investment.

The county needs public input on resident housing preferences and needs. The survey should take approximately 20 minutes to complete. All results are confidential, and responses will only be reported when combined with all other responses. The results of this study will be available as part of the Housing Needs Study report by summer 2019.

To access the survey, visit SurveyMonkey.com/r/SummitCountyHousingSurvey.

This survey will remain open through Friday, May 3. Respondents who choose to provide their email address at the end of the survey will be entered into a raffle of six $50 Visa gift cards. This effort is being conducted by Economic and Planning Systems. For questions about the survey, contact Julia Jones or Rachel Shindman at Economic and Planning Systems at 303-623-3557.