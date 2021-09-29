Summit County lands in 2nd Congressional District in final redistricting plan

The final version of the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission congressional map keeps Summit County in the 2nd Congressional District, which stretches as far west as Routt County and as far east as Weld County.

Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission/Courtesy map

The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 28, approved its final congressional plan for the state, keeping Summit County in the 2nd Congressional District, which is represented by Democrat Joe Neguse.

The latest iteration of the map shows Summit paired with Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson and Routt counties as well as parts of Boulder, Broomfield, Eagle, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld counties.

Throughout the redistricting process, local Republicans advocated for moving Summit County into the 3rd Congressional District, represented by Republican Lauren Boebert, while local Democrats said Summit should stay in the 2nd Congressional District. All local leaders agreed Summit County should be in one district, rather than split like it was in an earlier version of the map.

The map now goes to the Colorado Supreme Court, which must approve the plan by Dec. 15. The 2022 election for the U.S. House of Representatives will be held in the newly drawn districts.