Summit County leaders sign letter of support for proposed ‘civilian climate corps’

Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula and Summit County Commissioners Elisabeth Lawrence and Tamara Pogue joined other elected leaders in Colorado in sending a letter to President Joe Biden in support of the proposed “civilian climate corps.”

According to a news release from the office of Rep. Joe Neguse, the 21st Century Conservation Corps Act would invest billions of dollars into reforestation, wildfire resiliency and watershed mitigation efforts. In the release, Mamula said it “would ensure that we can continue to protect both our community and our public lands.”

The civilian climate corps would be modeled after the 1930s New Deal program and is intended to provide civilian jobs as well as support Colorado’s outdoor recreation industry and address future wildfires.