Summit County Library now offering ’happy lamps’ for seasonal affective disorder

The Summit County Library is now offering therapy lamps for use by visitors, meant to help community members dealing with seasonal affective disorder this winter.

The lamps are available at all three library branches in Silverthorne, Frisco and Breckenridge. The lamps provide light exposure meant to supplement natural sunshine and could help to alleviate some of the impacts of seasonal affective disorder, including feeling depressed, having low energy, overeating, trouble sleeping and more.

Each library branch has one lamp that can be checked out with a library card, and community members can make an appointment by calling ahead. The lamps cannot be taken out of the library.

Individuals will need to bring a Summit County Library Card and photo ID to their appointment. The lamps are available for people of all ages, but those under 18 years old will need a youth card and a guardian to sign an agreement authorizing the minor to check out a lamp on their own.

Instructions will be handed out with the lamp during checkout, but the library generally recommends reading or working 2 feet in front of the lamp for 20-30 minutes.