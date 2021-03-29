Summit County Library teen craft for April is a woven bracelet
The Summit County Library teen craft for April is a woven bracelet using yarn and drinking straws.
Teens in grades sixth through 12th can email their local library branch to request a free craft kit for curbside pickup:
- Main Library in Frisco: summitcountylibraries@gmail.com
- North Branch Library in Silverthorne: sclnorthbranch@gmail.com
- South Branch Library in Breckenridge: southbranchbreck@gmail.com
