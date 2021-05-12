Summit County man is 4th resident to die from COVID-19

A 49-year-old Summit County man died May 4 from COVID-19, according to a news release from the county.

The man died from acute cardiopulmonary failure due to complications of COVID-19, according to county spokesperson Nicole Valentine. The man had underlying health conditions and was not vaccinated, according to the release.

This is the fourth person in the county to die from the virus. Four other residents have died with the virus.

The state counts deaths two ways: deaths caused by the virus and deaths among people who had COVID-19.

According to the state’s website, the number of deaths due to the virus comes from death certificates where COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. This number is determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number relating to deaths among cases “reflects people who died with COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate.” This number comes from health care providers, laboratories and state-reviewed death certificates.

With a total of eight deaths related to the virus, Summit County ranks 10th in the state for the fewest deaths per capita, according to data from the state health department and U.S. Census Bureau. Six counties, including Lake, have zero deaths; Archuleta and Custer in southern Colorado have one death each; and Pitken has four deaths.