Summit County meets qualifications to move to level yellow

Summit County COVID-19 metrics met the qualification Wednesday, Feb. 24, to move into level yellow on the state’s dial.

The county has seen seven consecutive days of metrics fall within level yellow or lower, which qualifies it to move on the dial. However, county officials have to petition the state to make the official move, which could happen as soon as Thursday, Feb. 25.

On Wednesday, the county’s incidence rate was at 206.6 new cases per 100,000 people, which falls within level yellow on the dial, according to the state’s dashboard . The percent positivity, or percent of positive tests out of total tests, was at 4.5%, which is within level blue on the dial.

The move to level yellow would mean nearly all businesses are able to operate at 50% with up to 50 people. It also allows outdoor events at 50% capacity or up to 175 people.

Bars that don’t serve food would remain closed. Level yellow also means five-star businesses would be operating under the same restrictions as business that aren’t a part of the program.

Those businesses won’t be able to operate with level blue capacity restrictions until 70% of the state’s 70-and-older population is vaccinated.