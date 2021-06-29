Summit County municipalities accepting nonprofit grant requests for 2022

The towns of Breckenridge, Dillon, Frisco and Silverthorne are now accepting applications from area nonprofit organizations for grant requests for 2022 projects.

Applications are due at noon Aug. 11 and should be submitted electronically. Summit County nonprofits that are tax exempt are eligible, and both cash and in-kind grant applications will be included in the process.

Nonprofit organizations can download the funding application, in-kind requests and guidelines on any of the towns’ websites.