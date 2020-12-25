Summit County native receives prestigious global fellowship

A Summit County native has been included in the Schwarzman Scholars fellowship class of 2022 — a prestigious graduate program located in Beijing.

Tye Brown-Wolf is a senior at the University of St. Andrews. He was among 154 people chosen out of around 3,600 applicants for the fellowship, according to a news release.

Starting in August 2021, Brown-Wolf will go to Beijing to pursue a master’s degree in global affairs alongside scholars from around the world.

According to his biography on the Schwarzman Scholars website, Brown-Wolf has spent the past four years studying economics and international development at St. Andrews. As part of his undergraduate research, he led a team of analysts, modeling regional housing markets and making policy recommendations to the Scottish government.

In his work, Brown-Wolf advocates for “rethinking the goals, terms and strategies of financial progress in the global south,” according to his biography.