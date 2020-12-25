Summit County native receives prestigious global fellowship
A Summit County native has been included in the Schwarzman Scholars fellowship class of 2022 — a prestigious graduate program located in Beijing.
Tye Brown-Wolf is a senior at the University of St. Andrews. He was among 154 people chosen out of around 3,600 applicants for the fellowship, according to a news release.
Starting in August 2021, Brown-Wolf will go to Beijing to pursue a master’s degree in global affairs alongside scholars from around the world.
According to his biography on the Schwarzman Scholars website, Brown-Wolf has spent the past four years studying economics and international development at St. Andrews. As part of his undergraduate research, he led a team of analysts, modeling regional housing markets and making policy recommendations to the Scottish government.
In his work, Brown-Wolf advocates for “rethinking the goals, terms and strategies of financial progress in the global south,” according to his biography.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User