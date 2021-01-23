Summit County officials allow sale and consumption of alcohol until 10 pm at 5-star restaurants

Summit County officials are now allowing restaurants that are part of the 5 Star Business Certification Program to sell alcohol until 10 p.m.

At a Board of Health meeting on Thursday, Jan. 21, Summit County officials decided to allow restaurants in the program to keep alcoholic drinks on the table until 10 p.m. with a 9:30 p.m. curfew. On Friday, Jan. 22, officials said they have since changed that rule to allow for the sale and consumption of alcohol until 10 p.m., which is in line with state alcohol restrictions under level orange.

The change only applies to businesses that are five-star certified. All restaurants that do not participate in that program are subject to a 9:30 p.m. last call.