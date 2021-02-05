Summit County officials caution against gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday

Summit County officials are cautioning people to avoid parties and gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday, which is Feb. 7.

In a news release, Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland said the safest way for people to watch the game is to watch with people in their household.

According to a news release, data shows that gatherings are the No. 1 way that COVID-19 spreads.

However, level orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial does allow for gatherings of up to two households with a limit of 10 people. For those who decide to host or participate in a gathering, public health officials recommend the following:

Have a conversation between the host and guests about the expectations for the gathering

Limit the number of guests to no more than 10 people from two households

Ask anyone involved if they are sick or have been sick recently

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, utensils and condiments

Stay 6 feet from other attendees

Wear a mask inside and outside

Clean and disinfect surfaces and items between use

Open windows and doors or put heating on continuous circulation to increase ventilation for indoor gatherings

Encourage everyone involved to wash their hands often and provide hand sanitizer

Provide hand-held noise makers to replace yelling or shouting

Cancel the gathering if anyone involved has been sick or exposed to COVID-19

Public health officials also recommended that people wear a mask when shopping for game-day supplies and consider virtual parties to watch the game.