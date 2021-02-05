Summit County officials caution against gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday
Summit County officials are cautioning people to avoid parties and gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday, which is Feb. 7.
In a news release, Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland said the safest way for people to watch the game is to watch with people in their household.
According to a news release, data shows that gatherings are the No. 1 way that COVID-19 spreads.
However, level orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial does allow for gatherings of up to two households with a limit of 10 people. For those who decide to host or participate in a gathering, public health officials recommend the following:
- Have a conversation between the host and guests about the expectations for the gathering
- Limit the number of guests to no more than 10 people from two households
- Ask anyone involved if they are sick or have been sick recently
- Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, utensils and condiments
- Stay 6 feet from other attendees
- Wear a mask inside and outside
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and items between use
- Open windows and doors or put heating on continuous circulation to increase ventilation for indoor gatherings
- Encourage everyone involved to wash their hands often and provide hand sanitizer
- Provide hand-held noise makers to replace yelling or shouting
- Cancel the gathering if anyone involved has been sick or exposed to COVID-19
Public health officials also recommended that people wear a mask when shopping for game-day supplies and consider virtual parties to watch the game.
