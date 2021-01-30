Summit County officials confirm first case of virus-linked syndrome in children

Over the week, Summit County officials confirmed the first case of multisystem inflamatory syndrome among a resident child.

The syndrome is a condition that has shown to be connected to COVID-19 and results in the inflammation of various parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidney, brain, skin, eyes and gastrointestinal tract, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said at a Board of Health meeting on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The syndrome only appears in children and officials haven’t identified an exact cause, Wineland said. However, children who are diagnosed with it have often been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been around someone, such as a parent, who tested positive for the virus.

Children typically come down with the syndrome weeks after being exposed to the virus, she said.

“We’re hoping for a recovery,” she said. “For the most part, these cases do recover with treatment. So we’re hopeful that will be the case here.”

Across Colorado, officials have noticed an increase in cases of the syndrome, Wineland said. It may be tied to the new variant of the virus, which is more contagious and has shown to cause more severe illness. However, officials don’t know enough to directly link the syndrome to the variant.

Parents who are concerned about their child coming down with the syndrome should look for symptoms such as a fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain and a rash.

Wineland said providers across the county have been notified to be on the look out for the syndrome.