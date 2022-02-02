Summit County Open Space & Trails department to host virtual workshop for its master plan
Community members are encouraged to attend the Summit County Open Space & Trails department’s virtual workshop Thursday, Feb. 10.
The meeting will give community members the opportunity to help “chart the future of open space and trails in Summit County,” according to a news release from the department. The interactive meeting — which will have Spanish interpretation — will be held over Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m.
Last fall, the department began collecting data and community input through various surveys and identified some priorities that include “conserving open space resources, connecting trail-based amenities and collaborating with partners to provide extraordinary outdoor recreation experiences.”
The feedback collected during the virtual meeting will be used to draft the department’s new master plan, which will be provided to the public later this spring.
Those who cannot attend will have the opportunity to express their thoughts afterward. To register, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/105/open-space-trails and use the link on the department’s homepage to visit the project’s website, which has the workshop’s registration link.
