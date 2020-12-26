Summit County opens 5 Star program to gyms, fitness centers

Summit County is opening its 5 Star Business Certification Program to gyms and fitness centers starting on Monday, Dec. 28.

According to a news release, gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios, dance studios and other personal recreation businesses can start apply to the program on Monday if case numbers continue to decline.

Currently, fitness and recreation centers are limited to 10% capacity. If approved for the 5 Star Program, those businesses will be able to open under level orange restrictions, which limits indoor activity to 25% capacity.

The applications will go live by 3 p.m. on Monday at SummitCountyCo.gov/5Star, according to the release. After submitting the application, businesses will be contacted a county or town representative to schedule an inspection.

As part of the program, fitness centers and gyms will have to require reservations. In order to qualify, businesses must also do the following: